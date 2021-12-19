Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

