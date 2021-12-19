Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP opened at $22.96 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $52,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,402 shares of company stock valued at $703,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.