Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

