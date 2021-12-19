Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bristow Group worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

