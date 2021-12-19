Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Powell Industries worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 142.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 147.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 43.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,650 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of POWL opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of 456.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.