Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kimball International worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 101.9% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 226,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 114,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 922.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $374.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.87. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.