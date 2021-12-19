Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after buying an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 280,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 372,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,604 shares of company stock worth $6,762,686.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

