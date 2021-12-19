Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of PRK stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, analysts predict that Park National will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park National by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,040,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

