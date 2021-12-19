Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 23 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $530.14 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.36. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

