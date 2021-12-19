Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 379 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

