Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

Shares of CME stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.99. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

