Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $29,000 in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PETQ opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $609.33 million, a PE ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

