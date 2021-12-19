Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Insider Michael Richard Kolloway Acquires 6,000 Shares

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PSN opened at $31.09 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Parsons by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 219,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parsons by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 193,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the period.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

