Patron Partners LLC Acquires New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

