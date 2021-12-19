PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $61,230.72 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $61,230.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007275 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

