Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,520 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

NULV opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

