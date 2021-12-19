PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $187.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.85. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

