Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 26,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 647,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Get Personalis alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,472 shares of company stock worth $4,724,168. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.