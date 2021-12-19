Peter Lamb Sells 47,500 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $21,140,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

