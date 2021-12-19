Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NYSE PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

