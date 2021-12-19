Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,797 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $55.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

