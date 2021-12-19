Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,764 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.