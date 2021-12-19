Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,525 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

