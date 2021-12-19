Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,782,000 after purchasing an additional 193,787 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 510,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,502,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.