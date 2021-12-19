Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
PEYUF opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.48.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.4825 dividend. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
