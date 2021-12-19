Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

PEYUF opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.4825 dividend. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.