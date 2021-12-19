Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 104.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.