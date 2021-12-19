Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.36. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 104.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

