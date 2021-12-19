Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.