Phillip D. Carrai Sells 2,137 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KTOS stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $278,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

