PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 40.9% in November

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 148,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 200,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 163,400 shares of company stock worth $421,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

