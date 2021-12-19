PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Down 23.6% in November

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PCK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

