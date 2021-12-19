PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the November 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

NYSE PFN opened at $9.55 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

