Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

