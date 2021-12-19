Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMT opened at $6.56 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

