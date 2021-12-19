Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $475.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

