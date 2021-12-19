Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 88,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.