Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $218,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.24. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

