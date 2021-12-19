Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $232,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.63 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,678 shares of company stock worth $13,406,556 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

