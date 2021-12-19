Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 803 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE opened at $212.80 on Friday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $178.80 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

