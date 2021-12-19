Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank7 in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $27.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,375 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.