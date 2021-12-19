Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

PGR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 869.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

