Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.