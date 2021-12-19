Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $27.50. Plantronics shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 559 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

