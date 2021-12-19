Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,736,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,220,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

