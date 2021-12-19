Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Plymouth Rock Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Friday. 53,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
