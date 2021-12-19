POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.25

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 769673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth $118,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

