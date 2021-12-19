Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 6.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $112.42.

