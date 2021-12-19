Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

