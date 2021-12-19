Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $912,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.66. 11,666,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,609. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

