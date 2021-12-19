PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,543,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,365 shares of company stock worth $1,595,324. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $47.36 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

