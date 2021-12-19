PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.70.

TSE PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

